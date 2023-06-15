UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Widespread Signs Of Evasion Of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 11:53 PM

US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

The United States does not see any signs of widespread evasion of the Russian oil price cap, but is aware of Moscow's attempts to sidestep the measure and other sanctions, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The United States does not see any signs of widespread evasion of the Russian oil price cap, but is aware of Moscow's attempts to sidestep the measure and other sanctions, US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday.

"While we do not see widespread signs of evasion, we know Russia is seeking ways to evade the price cap, as well as our other sanctions and export controls. We are laser-focused on preventing evasion in collaboration with our coalition partners and the private sector," Adeyemo said in prepared remarks for delivery during a Center for a New American Security event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Oil Price United States Event

Recent Stories

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port so ..

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port source

2 minutes ago
 Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

2 minutes ago
 Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BU ..

Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BUITEMS

2 minutes ago
 Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in ..

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime M ..

5 minutes ago
 European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers Fr ..

European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers From Own Network - Commissioner

7 minutes ago
 Turkey Conducts International Military Drills Invo ..

Turkey Conducts International Military Drills Involving Drones - Reports

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.