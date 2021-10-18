US to Grant $105Mln for Small Businesses to Develop Clean Energy Technologies - Statement

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:07 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The US Department of Energy announced on Monday that it will grant $105 million to small businesses throughout the United States so they can develop clean energy technologies.

"The US Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $105 million in funding for small businesses to pursue the deployment of clean energy technologies, as part of the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to building a clean energy economy and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," the Energy Department said in a press release.

The $105 million will support projects ranging from energy technology and sustainable agriculture to atmospheric monitoring and carbon removal, the release said.

Small businesses that previously received grants from the Department of Energy for research and development have reported more than $1.7 billion in sales, the release added.

The Department of Energy recently helped support the development of new technologies that can measure nanoscale chemical interactions, automate optical connectivity in advanced data centers, and measure atmospheric aerosols for climate research, according to the release.

