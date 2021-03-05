AIOU issues provisional certificates for spring 2020 semester

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has dispatched provisional certificates (completers) through registered postal services to the students who have successfully completed requirements for the award of matriculation and intermediate certificate as well as BA degree

In order to facilitate the students, these provisional result cards have also been uploaded on the university website and if any students has not yet received his/ her result card.

The AIOU, in a statement, said these certificates may be downloaded from the website which will be acceptable for admission in next program.

Moreover, admissions in the 2nd phase of spring-2021 semester are in progress and will continue till March 25, 2021 for the programs including BA (Associate Degree), BS, BBA, MA/MSc, and PGD,etc.Prospectuses for all these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Interested candidates may apply online till the deadline.