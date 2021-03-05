UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Issues Provisional Certificates For Spring 2020 Semester

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:17 PM

AIOU issues provisional certificates for spring 2020 semester

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has dispatched provisional certificates (completers) through registered postal services to the students who have successfully completed requirements for the award of matriculation and intermediate certificate as well as BA degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has dispatched provisional certificates (completers) through registered postal services to the students who have successfully completed requirements for the award of matriculation and intermediate certificate as well as BA degree.

In order to facilitate the students, these provisional result cards have also been uploaded on the university website and if any students has not yet received his/ her result card.

The AIOU, in a statement, said these certificates may be downloaded from the website which will be acceptable for admission in next program.

Moreover, admissions in the 2nd phase of spring-2021 semester are in progress and will continue till March 25, 2021 for the programs including BA (Associate Degree), BS, BBA, MA/MSc, and PGD,etc.Prospectuses for all these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Interested candidates may apply online till the deadline.

Related Topics

Progress Allama Iqbal Open University March May All From

Recent Stories

Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad ..

53 seconds ago

Two suspects held in sargodha

3 minutes ago

UN Calls on ASEAN States to Leverage Myanmar Milit ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna Faces Crimin ..

3 minutes ago

Houthis Say Carried Out Major Drone Airstrike on S ..

3 minutes ago

Styen is optimistic about his return to Pakistan t ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.