Allama Iqbal Open University uploads course books on website

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has uploaded soft copies of course books of matric and intermediate level courses onto its website to facilitate the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has uploaded soft copies of course books of Matric and intermediate level courses onto its website to facilitate the students.

The students has been advised to download these books for their studies, said a press release on Thursday.

The step has been taken by AIOU with an aim to provide education to its students at their doorsteps.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum has directed all Servicing Departments of the varsity to facilitate the students as more as possible in their studies in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Director ICT of the university in a statement said: " the university has recently started work on shifting all its academic operations from manual to digital, and as per directives of the Vice Chancellor, presently soft copies of books are being provided to students of matric and intermediate levels. Students of all other programmes will also be given soft copies of books by the university soon".

The director advised the students to get the books downloaded and prepare their course assignments in time.