PU CSAS To Organize Conference On Feb 16
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 07:09 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in collaboration with Paigam-e-Pakistan will organize national conference on ‘South Asia: Evolving Challenges and Potential Opportunities’ on Friday at 10am in its auditorium.
