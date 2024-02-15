PU CSAS to organize conference on Feb 16

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in collaboration with Paigam-e-Pakistan will organize national conference on ‘South Asia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in collaboration with Paigam-e-Pakistan will organize national conference on ‘South Asia: Evolving Challenges and Potential Opportunities’ on Friday at 10am in its auditorium.