University of Sindh Jamshoro displays merit list for admission in UG programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):The Director Admissions, University of Sindh Jamshoro, on Wednesday released the first merit list of candidates seeking admission in different disciplines of the university.

According to an official announcement, the university has granted admissions in different disciplines to 10,242 male and female candidates.

As many as 7,842 have received admission in the morning programme and 1,363 in the evening programme of Allama I.I. Campus Jamshoro. Around 201 got admission in SBBS Campus Dadu, 250 in Sindh University Campus Larkana, and 247 in Mirpurkhas Campus, 30 in Syed Alhando Shah Campus Naushero Feroze, 84 in Thatta Campus, and 225 in Laar Campus Badin.

The successful candidates can submit admission fees in any branch of Habib Bank Limited up to January 18, 2023.