University of Sindh students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Provost of the girl's hostel, the University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Naheed Arain has announced that the last date for deposit of fee for fresh allotment for the students of Masters and Bachelor Degree programmes have been fixed to 21 May 2023 In a circular issued here, the provost advised the hostler students to download fee challan from their e-portal and submit the same in any Habib Branch.

Allotment would be cancelled in case of failure to deposit fees by hostlers in time.