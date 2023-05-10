UrduPoint.com

University Of Sindh Students Asked To Deposit Hostel Allotment Fee By May 21

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 08:55 PM

University of Sindh students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 21

The Provost of the girl's hostel, the University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Naheed Arain has announced that the last date for deposit of fee for fresh allotment for the students of Masters and Bachelor Degree programmes have been fixed to 21 May 2023 In a circular issued here, the provost advised the hostler students to download fee challan from their e-portal and submit the same in any Habib Branch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Provost of the girl's hostel, the University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Naheed Arain has announced that the last date for deposit of fee for fresh allotment for the students of Masters and Bachelor Degree programmes have been fixed to 21 May 2023 In a circular issued here, the provost advised the hostler students to download fee challan from their e-portal and submit the same in any Habib Branch.

Allotment would be cancelled in case of failure to deposit fees by hostlers in time.

Related Topics

Sindh Same Jamshoro May From

Recent Stories

NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Presen ..

NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Present Itself at Any Time'

3 minutes ago
 Iran, Saudi Arabia Envisaging Increasing Maritime ..

Iran, Saudi Arabia Envisaging Increasing Maritime Trade - Official

3 minutes ago
 Traders say; polarization harms democracy, society ..

Traders say; polarization harms democracy, society

3 minutes ago
 FIR lodged against PTI's ex Deputy Speaker, 14 oth ..

FIR lodged against PTI's ex Deputy Speaker, 14 others

3 minutes ago
 Iran's Revolutionary Guard Puts Airbase in Country ..

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Puts Airbase in Country's Southeast Into Operation - ..

3 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appoin ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appointment of Ambassador to Saudi A ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.