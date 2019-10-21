UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor Sindh University Reviews Admission Policy 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:14 PM

Vice Chancellor Sindh University reviews admission policy 2020

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateha Muhammad Burfat Monday presided over a meeting to review the admission policy 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateha Muhammad Burfat Monday presided over a meeting to review the admission policy 2020.

According to the university spokesman, the meeting also reviewed admission forms received online for pre-admission test for Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes for (candidates of L.L.M. Evening degree programmes) only that are set to take place on November 2 and November 10 instant respectively.

The meeting was attended among others by campus focal persons, faculty deans, registrar, syndicate members and other honorable members of the admissions committee also reviewed aspects relating to provision of best possible facilities to candidates and their accompanying parents and guardians, transparent conduct of the test and opportune announcement of the results.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over continuing steady rise in the number of admission aspirants and shifting of the entire admission process to paperless format.

Earlier, Director Admissions Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto briefed the meeting on multiple updates and developments related to admissions.

