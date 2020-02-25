UrduPoint.com
World Spay Day Observed At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:02 PM

World Spay Day observed at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed World Spay Day to create awareness about controlling the increasing population of stray dogs through spaying (neutering) and also through chemical (zeutrtering) on Tuesday

UVASPro Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani led the walk while Prof DrSarwar Khan, Prof DrKamran Ashraf and a large number ofstudentsand faculty members participated. The walk started from VC office and culminated at Pet Center after took the round of City Campus.
The objective of the day was to sensitize people about the proper ways of controlling the population of stray dogs and cats, not killing them and promoting surgical and chemical ways of spaying/neutering them to control their stray dogs and cat population.

