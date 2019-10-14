14th session of syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University held

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr.Yasmeen Rashid chaired 14th session of syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here on Monday.

Dr. Yasmeen, who is also Chairperson of FJMU Syndicate, approved repair of private rooms at Ganga Ram Hospital, time scale promotion of 30 employees of grade 1 to 4, appointment of four employees on permanent basis, allocation of HEC grant along with seat of Registrar at FJMU and M.

Phil, Ph.D and LLM allowance.

She also ordered for permanent shifting of Punjab Thalesemia Prevention Programme at FJMU. Present government was utilizing all available resources to improve service delivery at public sector hospitals, she added.

The meeting also discussed matters pertaining to 400-bed Mother and Child Hospital.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muneeza Qayyum and other syndicate membersattended the meeting.