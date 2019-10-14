UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14th Session Of Syndicate Of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:43 PM

14th session of syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University held

Provincial Health Minister Dr.Yasmeen Rashid chaired 14th session of syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr.Yasmeen Rashid chaired 14th session of syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here on Monday.

Dr. Yasmeen, who is also Chairperson of FJMU Syndicate, approved repair of private rooms at Ganga Ram Hospital, time scale promotion of 30 employees of grade 1 to 4, appointment of four employees on permanent basis, allocation of HEC grant along with seat of Registrar at FJMU and M.

Phil, Ph.D and LLM allowance.

She also ordered for permanent shifting of Punjab Thalesemia Prevention Programme at FJMU. Present government was utilizing all available resources to improve service delivery at public sector hospitals, she added.

The meeting also discussed matters pertaining to 400-bed Mother and Child Hospital.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muneeza Qayyum and other syndicate membersattended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Fatima Jinnah Rashid HEC All Government

Recent Stories

US Seems Unwilling to Talk About Arms Control With ..

3 minutes ago

Use of modern teaching techniques must for quality ..

3 minutes ago

Teachings of Sufis beacon for life: DMC Chairman

3 minutes ago

Trump Says Kurds Could Release IS Militants to Dra ..

3 minutes ago

Senior Serbian Lawmaker Says No 'Open Questions' i ..

8 minutes ago

Rehman Malik urges global community to break silen ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.