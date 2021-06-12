337248 people completes vaccination course in KP: Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 337248 people have completed their vaccination procedure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said spokesperson of health department on Saturday.

He said 321797 health workers and senior citizens have been administered the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine while 243952 senior citizens have been administered the second jab of the vaccine.

He said 526028 health workers and senior citizens have taken the first jab of Sinovac in the province while 49154 health workers and senior citizens have also taken the second jab of Sinovac against COVID-19.

A total of 44142 senior citizens have been administered Cansino while 123566 health workers and senior citizens have taken their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.