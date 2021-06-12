UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

337248 People Completes Vaccination Course In KP: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

337248 people completes vaccination course in KP: Spokesperson

A total of 337248 people have completed their vaccination procedure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said spokesperson of health department on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A total of 337248 people have completed their vaccination procedure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said spokesperson of health department on Saturday.

He said 321797 health workers and senior citizens have been administered the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine while 243952 senior citizens have been administered the second jab of the vaccine.

He said 526028 health workers and senior citizens have taken the first jab of Sinovac in the province while 49154 health workers and senior citizens have also taken the second jab of Sinovac against COVID-19.

A total of 44142 senior citizens have been administered Cansino while 123566 health workers and senior citizens have taken their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues guidances for its licensed financial ..

2 minutes ago

COAS visits Sialkot, Kotli, witnesses troops’ ex ..

9 minutes ago

Paris Police Disperse Large Street Party Over Sani ..

4 minutes ago

20 held for gambling in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan doing more to fight cl ..

4 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine Independence Da ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.