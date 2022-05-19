UrduPoint.com

394 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals On Chinese Mainland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 01:16 PM

394 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

A total of 394 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A total of 394 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 212,342 as of Wednesday.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Will continue to serve people even without cabinet ..

Will continue to serve people even without cabinet: Hamza

10 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 191 new local confirmed C ..

Chinese mainland reports 191 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,091 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,091 new community cases of COVID-19

9 minutes ago
 Poland Ready to Build Permanent NATO Bases to Acco ..

Poland Ready to Build Permanent NATO Bases to Accommodate Small Units - Prime Mi ..

9 minutes ago
 Shanghai reports 82 confirmed, 637 asymptomatic lo ..

Shanghai reports 82 confirmed, 637 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago
 Laos records 102 mln USD in trade deficit in April ..

Laos records 102 mln USD in trade deficit in April

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.