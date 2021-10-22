UrduPoint.com

619,000 Children To Be Vaccinated Against Measles In Dir Lower

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:41 PM

619,000 children to be vaccinated against measles in Dir Lower

Additional Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday presided over a video-link meeting regarding upcoming anti-measles and Rubella vaccination drive in Dir Lower and said that as many as 619,000 children from 9 months to 15-year of age would be vaccinated against the two diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday presided over a video-link meeting regarding upcoming anti-measles and Rubella vaccination drive in Dir Lower and said that as many as 619,000 children from 9 months to 15-year of age would be vaccinated against the two diseases.

He said the vaccination drive would be carried out from November 15 till 27 across the district, adding that all necessary directions have been issued to the stakeholders.

He said that district administration Dir Lower in collaboration with health department have taken sufficient steps to eliminate measles.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Abdul Wali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Timergara M Tahir Ali and Dr Ihsan N-Staff Officer also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Abdul Wali Khan directed DHO to start social mobilization campaign throughout the district.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dir Timergara November All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland opts to bat first agai ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland opts to bat first against Namibia

1 minute ago
 Abduction of LPR Official in Joint Control Center ..

Abduction of LPR Official in Joint Control Center Was Planned in Advance - LPR D ..

1 minute ago
 China to strengthen IPR protection in emerging sec ..

China to strengthen IPR protection in emerging sectors

1 minute ago
 Six booked over power theft in sargodha

Six booked over power theft in sargodha

1 minute ago
 Women must focus on training young generation: Nig ..

Women must focus on training young generation: Nighat Shahid

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia at Lower Rate Than ..

COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia at Lower Rate Than in Europe - Kremlin

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.