619,000 children to be vaccinated against measles in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday presided over a video-link meeting regarding upcoming anti-measles and Rubella vaccination drive in Dir Lower and said that as many as 619,000 children from 9 months to 15-year of age would be vaccinated against the two diseases.

He said the vaccination drive would be carried out from November 15 till 27 across the district, adding that all necessary directions have been issued to the stakeholders.

He said that district administration Dir Lower in collaboration with health department have taken sufficient steps to eliminate measles.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Abdul Wali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Timergara M Tahir Ali and Dr Ihsan N-Staff Officer also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Abdul Wali Khan directed DHO to start social mobilization campaign throughout the district.