7 Dengue Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 05:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :As many as seven dengue positive cases have been reported this year, while five were admitted to two city health facilities, including one in the Islamabad hospital.

The aforementioned information was shared by District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr. Sajjad Mehmood while talking to APP, here on Thursday.

He further apprised that three patients were admitted to Quaid -e-Azam International Hospital, one in the Holy Family Hospital and one in Islamabad's Social Security Hospital.

Sharing the patients' residing area, Dr.Sajjad said, two belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town area, respectively, while one was a Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation resident.

"Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted by the bite of an infected female Aedes mosquito," adding it was not a life-threatening disease. Still, it can cause severe life-threatening complications if not treated properly," said the doctor.

Moreover, Dr. Sajjad advised citizens to to get them checked if they experience a high-grade body temperature, alongside other known symptoms which may causes Dengue fever.

"If you have a high-grade fever of 3-10 days duration with associated symptoms like headache, muscle and joint pains, retro-orbital pain (pain behind the eyeballs) and skin rash, you need to get yourself checked for Dengue", said the doctor.

