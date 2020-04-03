UrduPoint.com
920 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Punjab: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:25 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that 920 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the province, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that 920 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the province, a private news channel reported.

In a message on her social media Twitter account, Dr Yasmin Rashid said overall 17,069 patients were tested for the COVID-19, from which 920 were tested positive and 16,149 were negative.

