Aeroflot Halts Flights to Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, UAE, Cuba Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot said on Tuesday that it would suspend flights to Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Cuba until April 30 as part of global travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the statement, Aeroflot will temporarily suspend flights between Moscow and the UAE city of Dubai (starting March 29), Vietnam's Hanoi (from March 31) and Ho Chi Minh (from April 1), Thailand's Phuket (from March 29), Cuba's Havana (from March 29) and Turkey's Antalya (from March 28), the statement specified.

In addition, the airline will cut flights to New York, Bangkok and Maldives. The measures will be in effect until April 30.

In the wake of the announcement, the Russian Embassy in Havana recommended that all Russians in Cuba immediately return home.

As of Monday, Cuba has had a total of 40 COVID-19 cases. Among those who tested positive are several foreigners, including reportedly a Russian national, who is in critical but stable condition.

On Saturday, Cuba announced that it would impose a 30-day entry ban on foreigners in 72 hours.