UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aeroflot Halts Flights To Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, UAE, Cuba Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:14 PM

Aeroflot Halts Flights to Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, UAE, Cuba Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot said on Tuesday that it would suspend flights to Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Cuba until April 30 as part of global travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot said on Tuesday that it would suspend flights to Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Cuba until April 30 as part of global travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the statement, Aeroflot will temporarily suspend flights between Moscow and the UAE city of Dubai (starting March 29), Vietnam's Hanoi (from March 31) and Ho Chi Minh (from April 1), Thailand's Phuket (from March 29), Cuba's Havana (from March 29) and Turkey's Antalya (from March 28), the statement specified.

In addition, the airline will cut flights to New York, Bangkok and Maldives. The measures will be in effect until April 30.

In the wake of the announcement, the Russian Embassy in Havana recommended that all Russians in Cuba immediately return home.

As of Monday, Cuba has had a total of 40 COVID-19 cases. Among those who tested positive are several foreigners, including reportedly a Russian national, who is in critical but stable condition.

On Saturday, Cuba announced that it would impose a 30-day entry ban on foreigners in 72 hours.

Related Topics

Thailand Moscow Russia Turkey UAE Dubai Havana Ho Phuket Bangkok Antalya New York Hanoi Cuba Maldives United Arab Emirates Vietnam March April All From

Recent Stories

US Olympic Committee calls for postponement of Tok ..

12 minutes ago

'Asterix' co-creator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) launches its first-e ..

12 minutes ago

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairs meeting to streamli ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price drops to 24.72 USD per bar ..

2 minutes ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.