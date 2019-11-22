All City hospitals being upgraded: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday reviewed progress of ongoing development schemes in public sector hospitals of the city including upgradation of Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital and Jinnah Hospital

Chairing a meeting at Specialised Healthcare & Medication education departments here, she said that all city hospitals were being upgraded as per population requirements.

Provincial Secretary Momin Agha briefed the minister about the progress on various ongoing development schemes in hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said that she was personally monitoring the ongoing schemes, adding that hospitals were being expanded in accordance with the increasing number of patients.

She said that development budget would be utilised in stipulated timeframe.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Vice-Chancellor KEMU Prof Dr Kahlid Masood Gondal, VC FJMU Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, Dean Children Hospital Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, MD Children Hospital Prof Dr Saleem and Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Arif Tajamal. MSs of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Chief Cardiologist Prof Dr Saqib Shafi and other officers were also present.