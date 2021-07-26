UrduPoint.com
Almost 60% of French Receive First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that 40 million citizens have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Forty million French have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is almost 60% of the population," Macron posted on Twitter.

This includes 4 million people who have received their shots over the past fifteen days, the statement added.

On Sunday, the French parliament adopted in the final reading a bill regulating vaccination and so-called health passes in the country, despite mass protests.

The original bill provided that, starting August, a pass indicating COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test would become mandatory in France to visit restaurants, bars, malls, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as on planes, trains, and long-distance buses.

Macron said that from July 21, the pass will be required when attending cultural events, performances, and festivals.

Vaccination was supposed to become mandatory for certain groups of workers, including medical staff and caregivers at retirement homes.

The new law is a milder version of the original draft, sparing non-vaccinated workers from dismissal. Sanitary passes will not be required for children aged 12-17 and in malls, with the exception of cafes and restaurants on their territory. After November 15, the pass system will continue to operate only after a new vote in parliament.

