Anti-dengue arrangements reviewed in Multan

A meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Hamza Salek was held to review arrangements against dengue here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Hamza Salek was held to review arrangements against dengue here on Wednesday.

He directed the health department to check restaurants and ordered maintenance of sewerage system of Nishtar estate.

Giving briefing, the officials said that dengue surveillance was conducted at 3,540 places yesterday while 100 FIRs were got registered besides apprehending two accused.