Anti-dengue drive in full swing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-:An anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing as surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Saturday visited New Anarkali area, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up the pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the officials of departments concerned to speed up the processof water disposal after rain and make necessary arrangements for water disposal from groundsand parks to prevent dengue.