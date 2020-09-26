UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Week In Khanewal From Sept-28

Sat 26th September 2020

Anti-dengue week in Khanewal from Sept-28

The anti-dengue week will be observed from September-28 to October-3 across the district under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The anti-dengue week will be observed from September-28 to October-3 across the district under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

The health and other concerned departments were assigned task in this regard.

DC Agha Zaheer will inaugurate anti-dengue week at district Jinnah library on Sept-28 (Monday) while Assistant Commissioners will lead the awareness walks at tehsil levels.

The cleanliness activities will be made at government offices on second day of the drive across the district, pamphlets to be disbursed among citizens .

DC directed heads of all departments to actively participate in the anti-dengue week.

