Anti-polio Drive Begins In Mardan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:28 PM

Anti-polio drive begins in Mardan

Five-day anti-polio campaign was launched on Monday in the district where about 388,000 children five years of age would be vaccinated against the crippling disease

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Five-day anti-polio campaign was launched on Monday in the district where about 388,000 children five years of age would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Around 1469 teams have been formed to administer anti-polio drops to children up to five years of age across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir said that foolproof security arrangement had been made to make the drive a complete success.

He urged parents to protect their children against the crippling disease by getting their children vaccinated during each drive.

He said that no stone would be left unturned to eradicate the disease from the area.

