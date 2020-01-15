UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antibiotics May Give Rise To New Harmful Bacteria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:54 PM

Antibiotics may give rise to new harmful bacteria

Besides treating bacterial infections, some antibiotics may also give rise to harmful new bacteria, research suggests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Besides treating bacterial infections, some antibiotics may also give rise to harmful new bacteria, research suggests.

"For a long time, we have thought that bacteria make antibiotics for the same reasons that we love them - because they kill other bacteria," said Elizabeth Shank, assistant professor of biology at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"However, we have also known that antibiotics can sometimes have pesky side-effects, like stimulating biofilm formation," Shank added.

The researchers have now shown that this side-effect - the production of biofilms- is not a side-effect after all, suggesting that bacteria may have evolved to produce antibiotics in order to produce biofilms and not only for their killing abilities, said the study appeared in the journal Proceedings of the National academy of Sciences.

Biofilms are communities of bacteria that form on surfaces, a phenomenon dentists usually refer to as plaque. Biofilms are everywhere. In many cases, biofilms can be beneficial, such as when they protect plant roots from pathogens. But they can also harm, for instance when they form on medical catheters or feeding tubes in patients, causing disease, the study said.

Related Topics

Same May All From Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches inspection career assessmen ..

6 minutes ago

Putin-Proposed Measures to Decrease Poverty by 10% ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Human Rights Council Vows to Engage in Arr ..

2 minutes ago

Denver Nuggets coach to advise Serbia for Olympic ..

2 minutes ago

Heavy snowfall halts flight operation at Skardu Ai ..

2 minutes ago

Close circles of Establishment gets annoyed over V ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.