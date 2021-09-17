AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Production for Export Launched in Russia - Industry Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PUSHINO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm has launched production of a COVID-19 vaccine licensed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca for export purposes, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov said on Fridat,

"Foreign vaccines are already being produced in Russia, at R-Pharm AstraZeneca is produced under export contracts," Osmakov told reporters.

The official added that Russia has enough homegrown vaccines for the domestic market.

"Everything is possible, especially in the future, but here and now ... we are working with our own production facilities, we support our pharma," Osmakov added.