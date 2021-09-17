UrduPoint.com

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Production For Export Launched In Russia - Industry Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:32 PM

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Production for Export Launched in Russia - Industry Ministry

Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm has launched production of a COVID-19 vaccine licensed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca for export purposes, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov said on Frida

PUSHINO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm has launched production of a COVID-19 vaccine licensed by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca for export purposes, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasily Osmakov said on Fridat,

"Foreign vaccines are already being produced in Russia, at R-Pharm AstraZeneca is produced under export contracts," Osmakov told reporters.

The official added that Russia has enough homegrown vaccines for the domestic market.

"Everything is possible, especially in the future, but here and now ... we are working with our own production facilities, we support our pharma," Osmakov added.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oxford Market Industry

Recent Stories

Russia's Nanolek Considering Creation of Combined ..

Russia's Nanolek Considering Creation of Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, Flu

57 seconds ago
 UAE announces 521 new COVID-19 cases, 614 recoveri ..

UAE announces 521 new COVID-19 cases, 614 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls on IAEA to Control Australia's Acquis ..

Moscow Calls on IAEA to Control Australia's Acquisition of Nuclear Technology Un ..

1 minute ago
 WHO to Continue Cooperation With Lebanon on Health ..

WHO to Continue Cooperation With Lebanon on Health Care

2 minutes ago
 Bristol director of rugby Lam extends contract to ..

Bristol director of rugby Lam extends contract to 2028

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Allow US Sanctions on Parties Fueling Con ..

Biden to Allow US Sanctions on Parties Fueling Conflict in Ethiopia - Official

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.