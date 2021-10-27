Australian research finds vascular disease in COVID-19 not caused by viral infection of blood vessels

Researchers of Australia's University of Queensland (UQ) found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not infect blood vessels, despite the high risk of blood clots to COVID-19 patients

SYDNEY, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:Researchers of Australia's University of Queensland (UQ) found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not infect blood vessels, despite the high risk of blood clots to COVID-19 patients.

Researchers used real, infectious viruses rather than fragments of the virus's spike protein in the experiment to detect how the virus causes damage to blood vessels. They used sophisticated microscopy facilities to track where the virus travelled in the cells and visualise how blood vessels respond to the live virus.

Their findings, published in the Clinical and Translational Immunology and revealed to the public on Wednesday, showed the cardiovascular complications of COVID-19 are triggered by inflammation caused by infected airway cells rather than the virus itself.