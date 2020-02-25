UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases In Italy-Bordering Region - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

Austria Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases in Italy-Bordering Region - Reports

The first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Austria in the southern state of Tyrol, bordering Italy, media reported Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Austria in the southern state of Tyrol, bordering Italy, media reported Tuesday.

According to the ORF broadcaster, one of the two people is originally from Lombardy, Italy's worst-affected northern region. Both of the patients are in a hospital in Innsbruck with slight fever symptoms.

Related Topics

Innsbruck Austria Italy Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egyptian Government Extends Condolences Over Forme ..

4 minutes ago

Italy Registers First Coronavirus Case in South of ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Says Got No Information From Intelligence on ..

5 minutes ago

MOL Pakistan holds four free eye camps in TAL Bloc ..

7 minutes ago

Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups in fede ..

5 minutes ago

Integrated efforts imperative to combat menace of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.