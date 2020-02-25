Austria Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases in Italy-Bordering Region - Reports

The first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Austria in the southern state of Tyrol, bordering Italy, media reported Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Austria in the southern state of Tyrol, bordering Italy, media reported Tuesday.

According to the ORF broadcaster, one of the two people is originally from Lombardy, Italy's worst-affected northern region. Both of the patients are in a hospital in Innsbruck with slight fever symptoms.