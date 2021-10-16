Austrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID-19 Shots

UrduPoint.com

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen invited citizens on Saturday to come by on October 26 and get their COVID-19 vaccine shots in the splendid marble hall of the imperial Hofburg palace

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen invited citizens on Saturday to come by on October 26 and get their COVID-19 vaccine shots in the splendid marble hall of the imperial Hofburg palace.

"If you have always wanted to see the Hofburg from the inside and have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, then come by... And then I invite you to stroll through the presidential office. Be there on October 26, our National Day," he said in a video message.

The Hofburg, once the main imperial palace of the Habsburg dynasty, will throw the doors open to registered visitors from noon until 6 p.m. The Pfizer and J&J vaccines will be available.

