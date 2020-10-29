UrduPoint.com
Awareness Stressed On 'World Psoriasis Day'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:45 PM

Awareness stressed on 'World Psoriasis day'

Leading experts on skin Thursday on 'World Psoriasis day' called for creating awareness among the people to avoid unscientific medical procedures while treating the patients in this regard as the skin disease is affecting the lives of more than 125 million people worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Leading experts on skin Thursday on 'World Psoriasis day' called for creating awareness among the people to avoid unscientific medical procedures while treating the patients in this regard as the skin disease is affecting the lives of more than 125 million people worldwide.

Talking to a private news channel, Prominent dermatologist Surgeon Dr Amna Muhammad Raaj explained that Psoriasis disease is a life-long skin disorder that causes red, scaly lesions to appear on the skin. The lesions can show up on any area of the body which can develop in males or females of any race or age.

She said there is lack of awareness about psoriasis and Patients are ignorant of the fact they would have to continue treatment for life.

She stressed that the whole world is passing through very critical time and we have seen unprecedented health challenges but we have no focus on patient education and proper counseling in the country.

Skin problems are generally the most common diseases seen in Primary care setting all over the globe specially in cold season, she said, adding, awareness level of skin diseases like psoriasis is very low despite the fact that its prevalence is increasing in developing countries.

Psoriasis, which affects about 125 million people across the globe, is caused by an overactive immune system, she added.

Dr said typically, skin cells are replaced within 30 days. In psoriasis, new cells grow and move to the surface of the skin every three to four days.

She said condition can greatly impact patients' quality of life and implicate great physical, emotional and social burden. This is not just a simple cosmetic problem, but one that impacts every aspect of a patient's life." Specialist said patients from all over the country should come forward, connect and support each other in a multitude of ways to end this disease.

Dr Amna said one of the major misconceptions about psoriasis is that people think it is contagious. It is not contagious and it cannot be transferred from one part of the body to another.

Dermatologist said Psoriasis patients do not need to feel alone as with proper education, treatment and the support of friends, family and healthcare professionals, patients can successfully manage their disease.

