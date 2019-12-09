Awarness seminar on HIV epidemiology held

Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital on Monday organized an awareness seminar on 'HIV epidemiology in Pakistan and myths of transmission'.

The objective of the seminar was to highlight the prevalence of HIV in Pakistan and several myths and misconceptions that exist about the transmission of HIV/AIDS.

Senior Program Coordinator and Manager of GFATM Grant for HIV and AIDS in Pakistan at National Aids Control Program (NACP) shared his insights on subject and situation in the country.

While talking about HIV epidemiology in Pakistan, Dr Quaid Saeed discussed about the overall statistics in the country, especially the increasing numbers in last ten years.

He also talked about the various factors leading to HIV infections as well as the several ways to prevent the disease.

Dr Rizwan Aziz Qazi who is a Professor of Medicine and In-charge of HIV Treatment Centre at Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital highlighted the common myths and misconceptions that people in the society have about this disease.

He also stressed on how to deal with the patients having HIV and AIDS.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), 165,000 people in Pakistan live with HIV/AIDS and 20,000 new HIV infections are reported annually in the country, which is the highest rate of increase among all countries in the region.

Since 2010, AIDS-related deaths have also increased from 140,000 to 64,000 in Pakistan.

In wake of current worrying situation, Dr Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospitals aimed at contributing towards the well-being of community and impart its role for the cause.

The workshop was the reflection of the hospital's vision of creating a knowledge corridor for the healthcare industry.

Several delegates from the medical fraternity also attended the seminar.