Bahrain confirms first case of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Bahrain has confirmed the first case of COVID-19, the country's health ministry announced Monday

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Bahrain has confirmed the first case of COVID-19, the country's health ministry announced Monday.

The case was detected in a Bahraini citizen arriving from Iran, who was suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus based on displaying symptoms, the ministry said in a statement.

After being transported to a medical facility, the patient underwent tests and treatment, before being isolated under the supervision of a specialised medical team, the statement added.

The ministry said it is taking further measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including monitoring all individuals who have been in contact with the patient recently, requiring them to be quarantined accordingly.

Text messages have also been sent by the ministry to citizens and residents of Bahrain, requesting them to contact health authorities and quarantine themselves at home if they show symptoms of the novel coronavirus.