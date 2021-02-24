Balochistan to receive 900,000 vaccines against corona till June: Nasir Bugti

Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti on Wednesday said that Balochistan would get 900,000 vaccines against corona till June

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti on Wednesday said that Balochistan would get 900,000 vaccines against corona till June.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Corona Vaccine to review measures for vaccination matters in the conference hall of DG Office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Health Naeem Baazi, Corona Cell Chief, Dr Naqibullah Niazi, EP Provincial Chief Dr Ishaq Panezi, Communication Officer UNICEF Zohaib Qasim, Dr Atta-ur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Matin Akhonzada, Mercy Corps Dr Saeedullah Jaffer, BRSP, Health education Cell and other representatives of NGOs.

Addressing the meeting, DG Health Balochistan Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti said that the first phase of vaccination has been completed said that the health workers who were vaccinated against corona are healthy and have no adverse effects.

In the first phase, vaccines were provided to 3,000 health workers, he said, adding that the second phase would start from March 2 and we would get about 900,000 vaccines till June.

DG Health Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti urged to religious scholars that during the sermon, the public should be made aware of the vaccine against corona virus.

He said that we could defeat this epidemic from the country soon.