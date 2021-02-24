UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan To Receive 900,000 Vaccines Against Corona Till June: Nasir Bugti

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:05 PM

Balochistan to receive 900,000 vaccines against corona till June: Nasir Bugti

Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti on Wednesday said that Balochistan would get 900,000 vaccines against corona till June

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti on Wednesday said that Balochistan would get 900,000 vaccines against corona till June.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Corona Vaccine to review measures for vaccination matters in the conference hall of DG Office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Health Naeem Baazi, Corona Cell Chief, Dr Naqibullah Niazi, EP Provincial Chief Dr Ishaq Panezi, Communication Officer UNICEF Zohaib Qasim, Dr Atta-ur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Matin Akhonzada, Mercy Corps Dr Saeedullah Jaffer, BRSP, Health education Cell and other representatives of NGOs.

Addressing the meeting, DG Health Balochistan Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti said that the first phase of vaccination has been completed said that the health workers who were vaccinated against corona are healthy and have no adverse effects.

In the first phase, vaccines were provided to 3,000 health workers, he said, adding that the second phase would start from March 2 and we would get about 900,000 vaccines till June.

DG Health Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti urged to religious scholars that during the sermon, the public should be made aware of the vaccine against corona virus.

He said that we could defeat this epidemic from the country soon.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Nasir March June From

Recent Stories

Amnesty strips Navalny of 'prisoner of conscience' ..

50 seconds ago

Khuli Kachehri for traders' community held at Gorg ..

51 seconds ago

Japanese Prime Minister Will Decide on Friday Whet ..

53 seconds ago

Balochistan govt organises workshop for agricultur ..

54 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives letter from Emir of K ..

9 minutes ago

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, looted items recove ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.