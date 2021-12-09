UrduPoint.com

Botswana Reports 25 Omicron Variant Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:15 PM

Botswana reports 25 Omicron variant cases

At least 25 cases of the Omicron variant have been discovered in Botswana, a health official said Wednesday

GABORONE, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:At least 25 cases of the Omicron variant have been discovered in Botswana, a health official said Wednesday.

The scientists have discovered that the new variant is highly mutative and more transmissible, Health Minister Edwin Dikoloti briefed reporters in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, on the progress of COVID-19 vaccination.

"What we don't know is whether the new variant is more lethal or not, and how effective current vaccines are against it," Dikoloti added.

According to the minister, 1,094,388 people or 78.

7 percent of the targeted Botswana citizens and residents aged over 18 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, while 982,275 people or 70.6 percent had been fully vaccinated.

"Botswana did not only surpass its own target of 64 percent of the targeted population by end of 2021, but also exceeded the target set by the World Health Organization for countries to have vaccinated 40 percent of their eligible population by the end of this month," said Dikoloti.

Related Topics

World Gaborone Progress Botswana

Recent Stories

Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world ..

Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world to attain sustainable develop ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

22 minutes ago
 6.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Kagoshima Pref ..

6.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture -- JMA

2 minutes ago
 France will not boycott Beijing Winter Olympics: m ..

France will not boycott Beijing Winter Olympics: minister

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 103 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 103 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand launches smokefree action plan to curb ..

New Zealand launches smokefree action plan to curb smoking

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.