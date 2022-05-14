UrduPoint.com

Brazil Reports 139 More COVID-19 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 01:32 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Brazil on Friday registered 139 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 664,780, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said that 25,609 new cases were reported, bringing the national tally to 30,664,739.

The South American country has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, surpassed only by the United States, and the third largest caseload after the United States and India.

