Breast feeding week to be observed from Aug 1-7

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The health department has decided to observe Breast Feeding Week from August 1-7.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Sipra said on Wednesday that all arrangements had been completed to observe the week in most befitting manner.

He said, during the week, special counters would be established in all government hospitals where trained staff would convince and guide the females about importance of breast feeding for health of child and mother.