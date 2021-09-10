Brunei reports 148 new local COVID-19 cases, 3,831 cases in total

Brunei reported 148 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 3,831

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) --:Brunei reported 148 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 3,831.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all the new cases are local infections.

While the source of infection of 100 local cases is still under investigation, two new clusters have been detected, which brings the total number of active clusters to 58.

There are currently 1,497 active cases being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, with eight of them in critical condition and 28 other patients under close monitoring.

Brunei also reported 164 recoveries and one death on Thursday. There have been a total of 2,313 recovered patients and 21 patients' deaths reported so far in the country