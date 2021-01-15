UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Reviews Security Arrangements For Ongoing Polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

CCPO reviews security arrangements for ongoing polio drive

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Thursday visited different Basic Health Centers in provincial metropolis and reviewed security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Thursday visited different Basic Health Centers in provincial metropolis and reviewed security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He met with health officers and field staff of anti-polio campaign and assured them of foolproof security to ensure immunization of each child in the campaign.

The CCPO was informed that more than 4000 police personnel have been deployed as part of security plan for safety of anti-polio workers.

He also met with local people and urged them to cooperate with polio teams to reach out to each child administered polio drops.

He said it was the responsibility of entire nation to join hands for complete eradication of polio besides cooperating with police force to make the drive a complete success.

Related Topics

Police Polio

Recent Stories

Govt increases POL prices again

31 minutes ago

Training session regarding Typhoid Conjugate vacci ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Orders Advisers Not to Mention Nixon Compari ..

4 minutes ago

Twelve Security Officers, 1 Civilian Killed in Tal ..

4 minutes ago

Nigeria to receive 10 million vaccine doses in Mar ..

20 minutes ago

Powerful Indonesia quake kills at least 37, topple ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.