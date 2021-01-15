CCPO reviews security arrangements for ongoing polio drive

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Thursday visited different Basic Health Centers in provincial metropolis and reviewed security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Thursday visited different Basic Health Centers in provincial metropolis and reviewed security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He met with health officers and field staff of anti-polio campaign and assured them of foolproof security to ensure immunization of each child in the campaign.

The CCPO was informed that more than 4000 police personnel have been deployed as part of security plan for safety of anti-polio workers.

He also met with local people and urged them to cooperate with polio teams to reach out to each child administered polio drops.

He said it was the responsibility of entire nation to join hands for complete eradication of polio besides cooperating with police force to make the drive a complete success.