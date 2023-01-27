Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Murree Dr Azhar Mehmood Abbasi Authority visits BHU in Murree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Murree Dr Azhar Mehmood Abbasi on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Basic Health Unit, Trait, Tehsil Murree and checked the facilities being provided to patients there.

He also checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines, labour room, emergency centre and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD).

The CEO interacted with the patients who arrived for treatment and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.