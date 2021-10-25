UrduPoint.com

China Donates More COVID-19 Vaccines To Philippines

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:17 PM

China donated another batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Sunday to support the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign

MANILA, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:China donated another batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Sunday to support the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The donation arrived in Manila along with the vaccines of the same brand that the Philippines purchased from China.

In a brief statement to reporters at the airport, Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said the fresh vaccine delivery "demonstrates the kind of friendship from the Chinese government and people" to the Philippines.

Huang expressed hope that the vaccines from China would further contribute to bringing down the cases in the Philippines and speeding up the country's recovery.

"We are happy to see that the number of confirmed cases in this country is decreasing due to very hard and professional workings of the Philippine government and the people," Huang said.

