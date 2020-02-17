China suspends tolls in epidemic prevention period

China's Ministry of Transport has decided to scrap all tolls across the country from Feb. 17 to aid smooth supply transportation and work resumption amid the coronavirus epidemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :China's Ministry of Transport has decided to scrap all tolls across the country from Feb. 17 to aid smooth supply transportation and work resumption amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The move is valid for all toll roads nationwide, including bridges and tunnels, until the end of the epidemic prevention and control work, the ministry said in a notice, not specifying the policy expiration date.

Local authorities were urged to implement detailed measures to ensure safe and smooth transportation of related supplies and fulfill responsibilities to facilitate the traffic flows and work resumption.

China has imposed a raft of measures in the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak, prioritizing transport service of emergency supplies and medical staff and migrant workers traveling for production resumption.

The number of passengers on inter-provincial and inter-city chartered buses are asked to be under half of approved passenger capacity, aiming to reduce virus cross-infection risk.