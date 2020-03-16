China tightens quarantine for international arrivals

China tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals on Monday as the country worries about a rise in imported cases of the deadly coronavirus and anger rages online at how Europe and the United States are handling the pandemic

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :China tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals on Monday as the country worries about a rise in imported cases of the deadly coronavirus and anger rages online at how Europe and the United States are handling the pandemic.

After declaring they had "basically" curbed the spread of the disease within China, where the virus first emerged, authorities have now ordered international arrivals into the nation's capital from Monday onwards to go into centralised quarantine locations for 14 days.

About 20,000 people, one-tenth of them foreigners, have been entering China by plane each day on average since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, according to an immigration official.

Airline passengers are now being transferred to an exhibition centre near Beijing's main international airport for medical screening before heading to quarantine facilities.

People in protective suits and police officers guarded the centre on Monday while ambulances waited outside on standby.

Travellers had previously been allowed to undergo the mandatory isolation at home but now only those with "special circumstances" will be allowed to do so.

People sent to the facilities must pay for their stay.

Authorities have given few details but at least three hotels told AFP they were designated to receive quarantined passengers.

Staff wearing medical suits stood guard at hotel entrances.

People over 70 years old, minors, pregnant women, those who live alone, and people with underlying medical conditions can quarantine at home, Beijing city officials said.

Outside the transfer centre, diplomats from Germany and the Democratic Republic of the Congo told AFP they were exempt from the centralised quarantine because they were diplomatic staff.

Mayanga Kabibi, the DRC embassy employee, said she had been waiting for a driver for several hours after her flight from Paris landed at 6am.

"None of the drivers from my embassy want to pick me up because they're scared," she told AFP.

A Chinese national arriving from the US who wished to remain anonymous said he was being allowed to quarantine at home with his family because they had a newborn.

"How the hell can we be put into centralised quarantine with a 10-day-old baby?" he shouted, while frantically packing a car with luggage.

At least two other regions in China have also imposed a 14-day centralised quarantine on all foreign arrivals, state media reported Sunday.

Shanghai previously announced a mandatory isolation period at home or in centres for people coming from countries badly hit by the pandemic.

A total of 123 cases from abroad have now been reported in China after 12 more were discovered Monday.