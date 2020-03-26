UrduPoint.com
China To Dispatch Experts To Pakistan To Help With Response Against Covid-19: Chinese Vice Minister

Thu 26th March 2020

China to dispatch experts to Pakistan to help with response against Covid-19: Chinese Vice Minister

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :China will send a team of medical experts to Pakistan to work closely with local health authorities and provide assistance and expertise in their fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Zeng Yixin, Vice Minister of China's National Health Commission said on Thursday.

"As required by Pakistani side, China is preparing a medical team to visit Pakistan and this team of experts will pay field trips to different localities in Pakistan," Zeng said while responding to APP at a press conference on China's cooperation with the international community in fighting COVID-19 held at China's State Council Information Office.

He said the team would have experience sharing and technology exchanges with Pakistani counterparts and also the Chinese team would be discussing with Pakistani side on other assistance and technology support.

The Chinese vice minister said that in terms of medical technology, China shared with Pakistan immediately therapeutic and prevention protocols for Covid-19.

"We also shared with Pakistani friends through video-link China's experience in treatment and containment," he added.

Zeng Yixin also said that the Chinese authorities also had a very good discussion on other issues of Pakistan in wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Acknowledging Pakistan's support to China against the coronavirus, Deng Boqing, Vice Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency said that as China was fighting the epidemic at home, Pakistan extended great support.

Pakistan mobilized all possible medical supplies to support China and that measure had moved numerous Chinese people.

He said at a moment, the two countries were facing the challenge and China was ready to share its experience with Pakistan and provide Pakistan with badly needed medical supplies.

Deng said that so far, China had provided four batches of international assistance and added, "As a matter of fact, we have already provided four batches of assistance to Pakistan in terms of testing kits, protective suits, facial masks, ventilators and other medical supplies." He said for the next stage, the Chinese side also had a plan to provide more urgently needed assistance to Pakistan.

"In addition, we will also support Pakistan in building temporary quarantine hospital," he added.

The Chinese government has provided 83 countries and international organizations with emergency assistance to battle the novel coronavirus. The country has activity shared information about Covid-19, and enhanced the technological exchanges with international experts.

