UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Combat Dengue On Emergency Basis: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:48 PM

Combat dengue on emergency basis: DC

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq Monday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was a need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva was found in different localities during indoor and outdoor surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq Monday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was a need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva was found in different localities during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

During his visit to various areas of the city, he directed officials of the Health department to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water and to provide every possible treatment to dengue patients.

Anwar said all available resources were being utilized to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were being reported.

He said besides taking anti-dengue measures, a vigorous public awareness campaign was also essential for effective community participation.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water Visit All From

Recent Stories

Power consumers facing double-edged sword of tarif ..

15 minutes ago

JIIC awards Jubail Island homes design contract

20 minutes ago

An Unmatched Design and Blazing Performance - Midr ..

29 minutes ago

DIFC Courts, Dubai FDI partnership to boost invest ..

35 minutes ago

Historical Broghil Festival ends with traditional ..

2 minutes ago

US Became Net Oil Exporter Again in August for Fir ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.