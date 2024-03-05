COMSTECH, Al-Shifa Trust Team Conduct Free Cataract Eye Surgeries In Somalia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:21 PM
The eight-member dedicated medical team of COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust has successfully conducted more than 200 free cataract surgeries at Dalmar Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The eight-member dedicated medical team of COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust has successfully conducted more than 200 free cataract surgeries at Dalmar Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia.
According to COMSTECH, the Al-Shifa team not only performed surgeries but also provided training to doctors at Dalmar Hospital in cataract surgeries, thereby bolstering.
The medical team is conducting free cataract eye surgeries during a ten-day-long camp from March 01-10.
Overall, more than 400 cataract surgeries will be performed, restoring vision and improving the lives of hundreds of people in Somalia.
The free cataract eye surgery camp was announced by the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi under the special instructions and guidance of Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary.
Al-NUR Foundation and Benadir University, Mogadishu provided hospital facilities for the camp.
The medical team travelled from Pakistan and consisted of eight members, including four ophthalmologists and two OT technicians from Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, as well as a PhD Pharmacist and a coordinator from COMSTECH.
Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary expressed his deepest gratitude to Major General (Retd.) Rehmat Khan, the Chairman of Al-Shifa Trust, for his invaluable leadership and initiative in organizing this free surgical camp.
Al-Shifa Trust's generous financial and technical contributions have made it possible for COMSTECH to extend its services to the people of Mogadishu, providing them with much-needed eye care and surgeries.
This collaborative effort between COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust is expected to have a significant positive impact on the lives of people in Somalia.
By conducting free eye camps, the organizations aim to not only restore vision but also restore hope and dignity to those who need it most.
All necessary medicines, intraocular lenses, and surgical consumables also reached Somalia along with the medical team.
Earlier, a No Objection Certificate (NoC) has been obtained from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the export of these items as donations to the Somali people.
The Embassy of Somalia in Pakistan has also provided valuable support in expediting the visa process for the medical team.
Recent Stories
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi
AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..
SECP, ministry of education sign MoU to promote financial literacy
Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Childr ..
DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign
Clean Punjab campaign underway
Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 poli ..
Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr Najaf
ECP notifies names of candidates from KP for women reserved seats in NA
KP Task Force on energy declared 16 feeders load shedding free
More Stories From Health
-
Free Medical camp for people with mental, physical disabilities23 minutes ago
-
Punjab Healthcare Commission shuts down 634 illegal treatment centers2 hours ago
-
Medicinal drug discovery imperative for health security: experts4 days ago
-
Free medical camp organized at NPC5 days ago
-
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study5 days ago
-
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)5 days ago
-
Inflammatory protein potential key to treating severe asthma: Study6 days ago
-
Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study7 days ago
-
Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation7 days ago
-
Awareness, early diagnosis is key in breast Cancer fight: Dr. Sidra12 days ago
-
UMBBS, BSc Nursing results; check details here!12 days ago
-
36,293 tested for Hepatitis during LHEAP’s drive14 days ago