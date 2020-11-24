UrduPoint.com
Corona Cases Continue To Rise In KP, Figure Reaches Up To 3180

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:23 PM

Corona cases continue to rise in KP, figure reaches up to 3180

As many as 333 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 333 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department's report COVID-19, the total number of active cases has surged to 3180 across the province. It says the deadly virus has so far claimed 1330 lives.

The people have been advised to strictly observe the SOPs notified by the government to contain the spread of the infection.

As part preparedness to tackle corona emergencies, the management of Lady Reading Hospital has fully reactivated 250 beds Corona Complex after significant increase of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic.

The spokesperson of LRH says that the management has been directed to be ready for every emergency situation and make ready full preparations.

He said that coronavirus SOPs were strictly observed and visitors were not allowed in the complex except one attendant for a patient.

