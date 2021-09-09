Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Deadly hospital fire - A fire at a Covid-19 clinic in North Macedonia kills 14 patients in a blaze that was set off by an explosion at the clinic in Tetovo in the Albanian-majority northwest of the Balkan country

Paris, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Deadly hospital fire - A fire at a Covid-19 clinic in North Macedonia kills 14 patients in a blaze that was set off by an explosion at the clinic in Tetovo in the Albanian-majority northwest of the Balkan country.

- 'Don't get pregnant' - Sri Lanka urges women to delay getting pregnant after more than 40 expectant mothers died of the virus there in four months.

- Covax can 'only cover fifth' - The vaccine-sharing scheme Covax says it will only be able to provide jabs to no more than a fifth of people in poorer countries this year, far fewer than expected.

- Nerve disorder side effect - The European Medicines Agency lists the neurological disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause temporary paralysis, as a "very rare" side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

- Pub promise for Aussies - Locked-down Sydney residents could enjoy a beer at the pub as soon as next month if the double-dose vaccination rate hits 70 percent, according to a new official "roadmap to freedom".

- Italy raid - Italian police raid the homes and search the computers of eight people suspected of planning violence during protests against the country's virus passport.

- F1 star to miss Italian GP - Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen will miss this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, the second race the veteran has had to sit out after testing positive ahead of last week's Dutch Grand Prix.

- Nearly 4.6 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 4,593,164 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 652,675 deaths, followed by Brazil with 584,421, India with 441,749, Mexico 265,420 and Peru 198,595.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the US with 2,084, followed by Mexico with 879 and Russia with 794.