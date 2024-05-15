Scabies Transmits Person To Person Through Close Skin Contact :Skin Specialist
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Scabies is a parasitic infestation caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin and lay eggs, causing intense itching and a rash. Scabies can lead to skin sores and serious complications like septicaemia (a bloodstream infection), heart disease and kidney problems
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Scabies is a parasitic infestation caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin and lay eggs, causing intense itching and a rash. Scabies can lead to skin sores and serious complications like septicaemia (a bloodstream infection), heart disease and kidney problems.
Dermatologist / Skin specialist Dr Rajendar Dhirani expressed these views while talking to APP here on Wednesday.
He informed that Scabies spreads easily from person to person, especially among people who live close together. Children and older people in resource-poor areas are at higher risk. Scabies is found in every country but is particularly common in many resource-poor tropical settings, particularly in children and older people. Prevalence among children in these settings may vary from 5% up to 50%. Recurrent infestations are common,he added.
He said that Scabies is transmitted person-to-person through close skin contact (e.g. living in the same residence) with an infested individual. The risk of transmission increases with the level of infestation, with highest risk due to contact with individuals with crusted scabies. Transmission due to contact with infested personal items (e.g., clothes and bed linens) is unlikely with common scabies but may be important for individuals with crusted scabies. As there is an asymptomatic period of infestation, transmission may occur before the initially infested person develops symptoms
To a question about the symptoms he said that it include severe itch, often worse at night;itchy lines (linear burrows) and bumps (papules) on the fingers, wrists, arms, legs and belt area; larger rash in infants and small children, including on the palms, soles of the feet, ankles and scalp.
About the precaution he said that avoid skin-to-skin contact with an infected person, especially if they have an itchy rash; treat all members of the household if someone has scabies to prevent the mites from spreading to others; wash and dry bedding and clothing that has been in contact with the infested person, using hot water and drying in direct sunlight, a hot dryer cycle or dry cleaning; seal items that can’t be washed in a plastic bag for a week to help eliminate the mites; and clean and vacuum or sweep rooms after an infected person has been treated, especially for people with crusted scabies.
He said that Scabies can be treated with topical creams or oral medication in more severe cases. Itchiness often gets worse for 1–2 weeks after treatment starts. Ivermectin taken orally is also highly effective, but it should not be taken by pregnant women or children who weigh less than 15 kg.
Treatments do not kill the parasite’s eggs, and treatment should be repeated to kill newly hatched mites. People do not experience symptoms in the early stages of infestation. To reduce spread, all people in the household should be treated, even if they do not have symptoms.
Other treatments may be needed to treat the complications of scabies. Antiseptics or antibiotics are used to treat bacterial skin infections or impetigo.
Recent Stories
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities
Punjab Police arrests two more POs
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..
Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season
Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June
'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM
More Stories From Health
-
How hunting may have turned humans into long-distance runners7 minutes ago
-
01 day medical camp held at Afiyat old age home4 hours ago
-
WHO arranges training session on infections at Children Complex1 day ago
-
CM visits Children's Emergency Mayo Hospital, reviews medical facilities1 day ago
-
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’2 days ago
-
Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creating awareness among people: Speakers2 days ago
-
NCHD organises blood donation camp5 days ago
-
Anti- measles drive to start from May 207 days ago
-
229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts8 days ago
-
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services Hospital12 days ago
-
FDA officials urged to resolve peoples’ issues12 days ago
-
Health department confirms 2 deaths due to measles13 days ago