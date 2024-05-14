WHO arranges training session on infections at Children Complex

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) arranged a one-day training session at the Children Complex aiming at preventing the spread of infections including Measles and maintaining standards for infection prevention and control on Tuesday.

The purpose of the training was to reduce the risk of infection transmission, address antimicrobial resistance, protect healthcare providers from infections, and prevent the spread of infections from one patient to another.

The training involved participation from various administrative and clinical staff, including Dean Children Complex, Dr Kashif Chishti, MS, Dr Kamran Asif, Nursing Superintendent, Ms Babita Gohar, doctors, PGRs, staff nurses, and paramedical staff, including senior registrars and medical officers, among others.

APP/mjk