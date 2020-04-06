UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Threatens Nearly 20 Million African Jobs: Study

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:49 PM

Coronavirus threatens nearly 20 million African jobs: study

Millions of lost jobs, mounting debt woes and plunging remittances are among the economic hardships African countries can expect because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the African Union said in a study published Monday

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ):Millions of lost jobs, mounting debt woes and plunging remittances are among the economic hardships African countries can expect because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the African Union said in a study published Monday.

"Nearly 20 million jobs, both in the formal and informal sectors, are threatened with destruction on the continent if the situation continues," said the study, which noted that countries relying heavily on tourism and oil production stand to be hit especially hard.

The 35-page study outlines two scenarios for the trajectory of the pandemic -- a "realistic" scenario in which the pandemic lasts until July but Africa "is not very affected", and a "pessimistic" scenario in which it lasts until August and Africa suffers more.

The first would cause the African economy to shrink by 0.8 percent and the second would cause it to shrink by 1.1 percent -- both far cries from the 3.4 percent growth the African Development Bank projected for the continent before the pandemic hit.

As of Monday there were 9,198 positive COVID-19 cases across 51 African countries resulting in 414 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

But while the continent has been less affected than China, southern Europe and the US, it is already feeling the economic consequences because of trade links with those regions.

The continent stands to see a 35-percent drop in imports and exports, valued at $270 billion (259 million euros).

As the pandemic progresses, sharp drops in oil prices will hammer producers like Nigeria and Angola, while travel restrictions could cost the African tourism sector "at least $50 billion" and "at least 2 million direct and indirect jobs", the study said.

With revenue drying up, governments "will have no option than to rely on international markets", which could drive up debt levels, it said.

African leaders are already trying to mitigate the coming economic blows.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last month urged G20 leaders to help Africa cope with the coronavirus crisis by facilitating debt relief and providing $150 billion in emergency funding.

The AU study published Monday said the African Union Commission "should lead negotiations of an ambitious plan for the cancellation of total African external debt", valued at $236 billion.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Exports Europe China Threatened Oil Bank Lead Nigeria Angola July August Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt is vigilant, taking steps to control outbreak ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to guarantee 100% of loans to smaller firm ..

3 minutes ago

South Korea's Central Bank Says to Test Launch Own ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements repor ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Ration distributed in Kachiabadies

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.