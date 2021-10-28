Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,969,926 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursda

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,969,926 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 244,943,060 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher. The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 9,161 new deaths and 472,210 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,459 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,159 and India with 733.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 741,235 deaths from 45,704,110 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 606,679 deaths from 21,766,168 cases, India with 456,386 deaths from 34,231,809 cases, Mexico with 287,274 deaths from 3,793,783 cases, and Russia with 235,057 deaths from 8,392,697 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 607 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 349, Republic of North Macedonia with 340, Bulgaria with 337, Montenegro with 331, and Hungary with 317.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,517,838 deaths from 45,821,948 cases, Europe 1,387,393 deaths from 73,455,498 infections, and Asia 866,915 deaths from 55,649,817 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 770,069 deaths from 47,407,245 cases, Africa 217,508 deaths from 8,483,608 cases, middle East 207,498 deaths from 13,875,031 cases, and Oceania 2,705 deaths from 249,916 cases.