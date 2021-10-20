UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,910,200 people since the outbreak in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday

At least 241,485,380 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 8,151 new deaths and 446,565 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,850 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,028 and Romania with 574.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 728,296 deaths from 45,139,222 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 603,855 deaths from 21,664,879 cases, India with 452,651 deaths from 34,108,996 cases, Mexico with 284,925 deaths from 3,762,689 cases, and Russia with 226,353 deaths from 8,094,825 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 606 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 342, Republic of North Macedonia with 335, Montenegro with 325, Bulgaria with 324, and Hungary with 315.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,510,677 deaths from 45,584,886 cases, Europe 1,360,253 deaths from 71,417,589 infections, and Asia 858,480 deaths from 55,229,718 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 756,899 deaths from 46,826,839 cases, Africa 216,004 deaths from 8,446,734 cases, middle East 205,309 deaths from 13,747,712 cases, and Oceania 2,578 deaths from 231,904 cases.

